JONESBORO — The Northeast Arkansas Chain Reaction Youth Council will host a Parents Night Out from 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Cheers Unlimited, 3406 Willow Road in Jonesboro.
The event will benefit Harper Faith Foundation. The entry fee for children 3 to 10 years old is $20 for one child, $35 for two children and $40 for three or more children per family. Christmas-themed stories, movies and arts and crafts are planned. Snacks provided. CPR-certified council members will be in attendance.
The Harper Faith Foundation, founded by Phillip and Tori Beach, is a nonprofit organization that supports families and children with congenital heart defects. It provides yearly scholarships to CHD high school seniors entering college, financial assistance to families impacted by CHD, and donations to Ronald McDonald House Charity and Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
The Northeast Arkansas Chain Reaction Youth Council is a nonprofit organization working for the betterment of Northeast Arkansas and surrounding communities through fundraising and service opportunities.
