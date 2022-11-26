JONESBORO — The Northeast Arkansas Chain Reaction Youth Council will host a Parents Night Out from 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Cheers Unlimited, 3406 Willow Road in Jonesboro.

The event will benefit Harper Faith Foundation. The entry fee for children 3 to 10 years old is $20 for one child, $35 for two children and $40 for three or more children per family. Christmas-themed stories, movies and arts and crafts are planned. Snacks provided. CPR-certified council members will be in attendance.