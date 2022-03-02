JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that Mallory Jordan Black has taken on the role of marketing director as of Feb. 21.
Black will lead all communication and marketing efforts for the chamber including helping build and share brand awareness for not only the chamber but also the businesses it serves.
By strategically utilizing a variety of communication channels, Black will help share the stories of Jonesboro, its businesses and stakeholders.
Black recently spent more than three years as a marketing and communication specialist at Arkansas State University-Newport where she helped the institution grow its social media followings while leading external communication efforts including photography and videography content.
She graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism and will soon graduate from Arkansas State University with a Master of Arts in Communication Studies.
She was previously the morning anchor of Good Morning Region 8.
Black, originally from Weiner, currently lives in Jonesboro and is an active volunteer for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and the Northeast Arkansas Chain Reaction Youth Council.
