Chamberlin-Doan

Mr. and Mrs. William Chamberlin

 Sydney Sligh Photography

Paris-Yates Chapel at the University of Mississippi near Oxford was the setting for the Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, wedding of Sara Doan and William Chamberlin. The couple was joined in matrimony by Sierra Danielle Waggoner.

The bride is the daughter of Leslie Smith Doan of Little Rock and the late Thruston Stewart Doan who was a news anchor and assistant farm director at KAIT in Jonesboro in the mid-’80s. She was escorted down the aisle by her grandfathers, William Doan of Wilmington, N.C., and Charles Smith of Little Rock, and given in marriage by her mother and her sister, Lauren Grace Doan of Chicago.