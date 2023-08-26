Chamberlin-Doan

Paris-Yates Chapel at the University of Mississippi near Oxford was the setting for the Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, wedding of Sara Doan and William Chamberlin. The couple was joined in matrimony by Sierra Danielle Waggoner.
The bride is the daughter of Leslie Smith Doan of Little Rock and the late Thruston Stewart Doan who was a news anchor and assistant farm director at KAIT in Jonesboro in the mid-’80s. She was escorted down the aisle by her grandfathers, William Doan of Wilmington, N.C., and Charles Smith of Little Rock, and given in marriage by her mother and her sister, Lauren Grace Doan of Chicago.
Sara is a 2015 graduate of Little Rock Central High School and graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis in broadcast journalism and a minor in political science. She is a multi-media journalist at KJNB Northeast Arkansas News FOX and CBS affiliate in Jonesboro.
The groom is the son of Justice and Mrs. Robert P. Chamberlin of Hernando, Miss. He graduated from Hernando High School in 2015 and the University of Mississippi in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in integrated marketing communications. He earned a master’s degree in sport administration at Arkansas State University in 2021 and is employed as an assistant director of sports marketing and fan engagement at A-State.
Lauren Doan served her sister as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Allie Brodell of Little Rock, Natalie Fortner of Grand Junction, Colo., Bailey Griffin of Nags Head, N.C., Becca Miller of Louisville, Ky., Holland Nader of Madison, Miss., and Jessica Shipp of Dallas, Texas.
Robert Chamberlin served his son as best man. Groomsmen were Manny Barrientos-Martinez of Memphis, Logan LaPorte of Gulf Shores, Ala., Landon Michael of Nacogdoches, Texas, Hank Skolnick of Fayetteville and Larry Chamberlin and Scott White, both of Hernando, who also served as ushers.
A reception followed at The Powerhouse Community Arts Center in Oxford.
After a honeymoon in Crested Butte, Colo., the couple is residing in Jonesboro.
