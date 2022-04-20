PARAGOULD — Sue McGowan has joined the Chateau on the Ridge Board of Directors. She will work with the board and Chateau on the Ridge Director Deborah Farrell, in making decisions and policies that will benefit the assisted living facility and its 62 residents.
McGowan brings over 20 years of experience to the board by serving as the director of economic development/CEO of the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce. She also has a background in real estate and banking.
McGowan has been involved in the Paragould community for many years and serves on numerous boards. She has been named Citizen of the Year by the Paragould Rotary Club and Paragould Kiwanis Club. She was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Paragould Chamber Banquet.
McGowan is a past board member of Williams Baptist University. She serves as chairperson of the Arkansas Economic Development Chamber Executives and currently serves on the Black River Technical College Board of Directors.
