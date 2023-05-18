JONESBORO — On Friday, the Craighead County Jonesboro Library, 315 W Oak Ave., will feature visiting author Thanhhà Lai, at 5:30 p.m. in the Round Room.
Lai is a Vietnamese-American children’s author who has won a National Book Award and a Newbery Honor for her debut novel, “Inside Out & Back Again.”
She is on a book tour this month to promote the sequel to her debut novel, “When Clouds Touch Us”, and will be discussing her work and life experiences as a Vietnamese refugee.
A general question and answer session will follow. The public is invited to attend.
Her visit is made possible with the help of Friends of the Library, a nonprofit organization that works alongside the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library to help provide funding where the library needs it, including author visits.
For more information about the visit or Friends of the Libray, go to the library’s website www. libraryinjonesboro.org.
On Saturday, the public is invited to a free Asian Pacific American Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities will include jiujitsu and karate lessons, a cosplay contest, and art and food vendors.
