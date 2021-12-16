JONESBORO — Because Christmas Day falls on a Saturday this year, city and county offices throughout the area are scheduling their holidays in various ways.
Most counties, including Craighead, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23-24.
Clay County offices will close at noon on Dec. 23 and be closed Dec. 24.
Most cities also plan to close the 23rd and 24th, including Jonesboro, Paragould, Osceola, Newport, Marked Tree, Hoxie, Harrisburg, Trumann and Wynne.
The cities of Pocahontas, Corning and Piggott plan to close Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27.
Both Walnut Ridge and Hardy will take Dec. 24 only.
Brookland City offices will at noon Dec. 22 and are closed the 23rd and 24th.
The Jonesboro Sun will not publish a newspaper on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.
Because of the extended holiday, there will be a wide variety of changes to residential garbage collection in the area.
For the city of Jonesboro, the Thursday Dec. 23 trash will be collected Dec. 27 and the Dec. 24 trash will be picked up Dec. 28. On Dec. 29, the city will collect Dec. 27-28 trash and the Dec. 29 trash will be picked up Dec. 30. Collection will again be suspended on Dec. 31 for the New Year holiday.
The fourth Thursday recycling route will run Dec. 27 and fourth Friday route on Dec. 28. The fourth Tuesday route will run Dec. 29 and fourth Wednesday route on Dec. 30.
In Paragould, beginning Dec. 20, residential garbage will be collected one day early, with the Dec. 21 route being run on the 20th. This will continue through. Dec. 22. The Friday Dec. 24 route will be collected on Monday, Dec. 27.
In Hoxie and Marked Tree, the Dec 23 sanitation route will be collected Dec. 22. In Newport, residential garbage for both the 23rd and 24th will be collected the 22nd.
The city of Walnut Ridge will collect Dec. 24’s sanitation route on Dec. 27, as will Shelton Sanitation, and Osceola will have citywide garbage collection on the 27th.
The city of Pocahontas will run both Thursday and Friday routes on Dec. 23 and both Monday and Tuesday routes on the 28th.
In Wynne, garbage collection for Dec. 23-24 will take place Dec. 27-28.
The cities of Harrisburg and Trumann, as well as Dedman’s Sanitation and Waste Connections, report no changes to their sanitation routes.
Because some U.S. Postal Service locations are open Saturdays, while others are not, the Christmas holiday will be different for different locations.
Those post offices normally open Saturday will be closed on Christmas Day. Those closed Saturdays will be closed for the holiday on Friday. Some locations will also close early and patrons should check with their local post office.
Mail delivery routes will be run Dec. 24.
The federal court will be closed on Dec. 24 only, while the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration will close both Dec. 23 and 24.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will close Dec. 24-27.
