JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Jaycees will host the 74th annual Jonesboro Christmas Parade downtown at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Each year the Jaycees provide toys for hundreds of local children during the holidays through the Christmas For Kids program. The organization has chosen the theme of “Christmas in Toyland” to highlight this program.
This year’s Grand Marshal will be 11-year-old Allan Baltz, who recently won a nationwide mullet contest and used his platform to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.
Floats that are decorated in accordance with this years’ theme will be considered for the “Best Float” award.
Marching bands will compete for the Best Band award and $100.
The parade will follow its traditional route, starting at the corner of Main Street and Cherry Avenue, traveling down Main to Huntington Avenue then turning left on Union Street to end.
Also available downtown will be Winter Wonderland, 215 W. Monroe Ave. and the Winter Wonderland Rink.
The Wonderland ice skating rink will open Wednesday and continue through Jan. 2. The cost to skate is $5 and includes skate rental. The Winter Wonderland display will open Friday and continue through Dec. 23. Tours of the display are free.
There will also be a holiday train ride for $2 and a Ferris wheel sponsored by the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays.
The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance will also host JoyFest from 4-9 p.m. Dec. 4 featuring live music, family-fun activities and more in the downtown area.
The Christmas at the Park light display opened Nov. 24 at Joe Mack Campbell Park, 600 Harry Drive.
General admission is $15 or $20 for commercial vehicles. The display will continue through Jan. 1.
Hours are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Dec. 23.
It will be closed Dec. 24-30 and reopen Dec. 31-Jan. 1 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. with a fireworks show scheduled for the 31st.
Refreshments and visits with Santa will be available and special events and pay-what-you-can nights are scheduled throughout the month.
To see a full list of Christmas at the Park events, visit christmasattheparknea.com/schedule.
