Velvet Ridge to perform
The Velvet Ridge Singers from Bald Knob will be in concert at 6 p.m. June 11 at the Ash Flat Church of God, 124 Arnhart St., behind the courthouse in Ash Flat.
The concert is open to the public, and refreshments will be served following the singing.
For more information, call 501-574-8294.
Revival at Mount Harmony
Mount Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, located at 450 Hwy. 25 in Saffell, will host a revival beginning Sunday.
Services will be held Sunday through Wednesday, May 25. On Sunday, services will be held at 11 a.m. with a dinner at 5 p.m. and gospel signing at 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday services will begin at 6:30 p.m. following dinner at 5:45 p.m.
The revival will feature musical guests including Premier Sound on Sunday night and the Haskin’s Family Band on Monday through Wednesday nights. Childcare will also be provided and Patches the Clown will be present for children’s church on Monday through Wednesday.
For more information, contact the church at 870-528-3590.
