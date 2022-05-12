Oak Grove FWBC to host singing
Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, located in Eaton, will host its second Saturday night singing tonight at 6 p.m. featuring Velvet Ridge.
Fellowship will follow the singing. Pastor Adam Fitzsimmons and the congregation invite everyone to attend.
Annieville church to host appreciation day
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Annieville will host a public safety appreciation day on Sunday at 11 a.m. to honor all active and retired public safety personnel, including law enforcement, fire, EMS, corrections and dispatch.
The guest speaker will be Hampton Owens with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. Lunch will be provided after the service.
For more information contact Creston Hutton at 870-844-0031 or Pastor Jerry Clements at 870-869-2273.
