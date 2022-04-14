First Christian Church to have Easter services
First Christian Church, 2600 Woodsprings Road, in Jonesboro invites the public to Easter services this week.
Good Friday services will be 6:30 p.m. There will be a variety of services on Easter Sunday beginning with a 7 a.m. Sunrise Easter Service, followed by a contemporary casual Easter service at 9 a.m. and a traditional Easter worship at 11 a.m., including a choral special, and Easter cross service.
Sunday school classes will begin at 10 a.m. and there will be an Easter potluck at 12:15 p.m.
The church will hold a community Easter egg hunt from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Members and guests are asked to bring fresh flowers during the 11 a.m. Sunday traditional service to help transform the old rugged cross for Easter.
Services will also be online at www.firstchristianchurchjonesboro.org and via Facebook.
Trumann sunrise services set
The Trumann area Easter sunrise service will be 6:30 a.m. Sunday at the First General Baptist Church, 15765 Promised Land Lane.
The Rev Larry White, the pastor of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, will be speaking.
Revival set at Fellowship Baptist Church
Fellowship Baptist Church, 207 Rebecca Lane, in Walnut Ridge, will host a three-day revival Monday through Wednesday.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. each night and will feature guest speaker Blake Jamison.
Everyone is invited to attend.
Ministerial Alliance to host revival
The Lawrence County Ministerial Alliance will host a community revival April 24-29 at First Southern Baptist Church, located at the corner of Fourth and Beech streets in Black Rock.
Services will begin at 7 p.m. each night and will feature music and a message, as well as prayer for various needs. Guest speakers will include Trent Kirksey with Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Black Rock, April 24; Eli Casillas with Imboden Assembly of God, April 25; Dennis Calaway with Black Rock and Lynn Methodist churches, April 26; Brent Powell with New Hope Outreach Church, April 27; Michael Dodson of Imboden Methodist Church, April 28; and Robert Hutchison of Black Rock First Baptist Church, April 29.
For more information, contact Dennis Calaway at 870-932-5300.
