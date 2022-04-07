County prayer set
The Lawrence County Ministerial Alliance will host its monthly county prayer at 8 a.m. Monday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Walnut Ridge.
All pastors, elected officials, candidates and others are welcome to attend.
The alliance will also host its regular monthly meeting at noon April 20 at La Casita Grill, 738 U.S. 67 North in Walnut Ridge.
For more information, contact President Dennis Calaway at 870-932-5300.
Velvet Ridge to perform
Pleasant Ridge Community Church will have a singing at 6 p.m. April 23 featuring Velvet Ridge. The singing will begin at 6 p.m. and a time of fellowship will follow.
The church is located eight miles northeast of Poughkeepsie in the Sitka community.
For more information please call the pastor, Jimmy Pagan at 870-528-4909.
