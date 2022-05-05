The Howell Family to perform
Full Gospel Church will host a special gospel singing featuring The Howell Family on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The church is located at 6629 Highway 90, halfway between O’Kean and Delaplaine. Pastor Freddie Walton and congregation invite everyone to attend.
For more information about the Howells, visit www.howellfamilymusic.com.
LawCo Ministerial Alliance to host county prayer
The Lawrence County Ministerial Alliance will host its monthly county prayer meeting on Monday at 8 a.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
All pastors, elected officials, candidates and other citizens are invited to attend.
The Lawrence County Ministerial Alliance will also host its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 18, at noon at La Casista Grill in Walnut Ridge.
For questions or concerns, contact brother Dennis Calaway, president, at 870-932-5300.
