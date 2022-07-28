Portia church to host VBS
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 1:58 am
Crossroads Baptist Church in Portia will host its vacation Bible school and Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for ages preschool to eighth grade.
Sign in starts at 9 a.m. and the first 20 students to register will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies.
Entertainment will include food, beverages, games and a bouncy house. Pastor Roger Honey and the congregation invite everyone to attend.
