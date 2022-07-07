Eaton church to host singing

Gospel group “New Heart” will perform at Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, located in Eaton, on Saturday.

Singing will begin at 6 p.m. followed by fellowship. Pastor Adam Fitzsimmons and the congregation invite everyone to attend. For more information, call 501-454-4774.

Brookland UMC sets Bible school

Brookland United Methodist Church will host its vacation Bible school July 18-22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the church, which is located at 301 West Matthews in Brookland.

The Food Truck Party VBS will include a meal each evening, as well as Bible stories, music, crafts and games. All kids sixth grade and younger are invited.