Mt. Harmony schedules VBS
Mt. Harmony Free Will Baptist Church at Saffell will host a vacation Bible school July 17-21.
Services will be held from 5:45-8:30 p.m. and will include Bible lessons, music, food and fun.
Everyone is welcome.
Stoneridge Church of Christ to host VBS
Stoneridge Church of Christ will host vacation Bible school starting Sunday at 6 p.m. and continuing Monday through Thursday, July 21, at 7 p.m. each night.
The theme is Fearless: Deeds of the Defenders.
The church is located at 514 Airport Road in Jonesboro.
New Haven Baptist VBS next week
Registration is open this week for Spark Studios Vacation Bible School at New Haven Baptist in Paragould, to be held July 18-22, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m., ages three years to sixth grade.
For more information call Charlotte at 870-215-3655. A meal will be provided each evening.
Imboden Church of Christ plans gospel meeting
The Imboden Church of Christ will host a gospel meeting featuring Mark Spencer July 24-27.
Services will be held Sunday, July 24, at 9 a.m. for Bible study and at 9:50 a.m. for morning worship. Other services will be held nightly at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.