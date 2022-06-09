Homecoming services set for Union Grove UMC
Union Grove United Methodist Church, located one mile off Craighead 318, at the corner of Craighead 304 and 319, in Jonesboro, will host annual homecoming services Sunday.
Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service following at 11 a.m. The service will include special singing featuring the “Regeneration Group.”
A short business meeting concerning the cemetery will follow the worship service. A potluck lunch will be served after the meeting.
Contributions to the Cemetery Fund can be made payable to UGUMC Cemetery and mailed to the treasurer, Coral Sutterfield, 85 Craighead 317, Bono 72416; or phone 870-919-1332.
Bible Baptist Church to hold VBS
Bible Baptist Church, 304 E. Vine St. in Paragould will hold vacation Bible school beginning Monday. Classes are scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. daily through June 17.
For additional information call 870-240-8584.
Immanuel Baptist Church to host homecoming
The pastor and members of Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 2014 N. Church St. in Jonesboro have set their next homecoming for 11 a.m. July 17.
Attendance is requested of anyone who has ever been involved in this ministry. Within the next few weeks, the church will send formal invitations therefore those interested in attending should contact Tammie Dixon at 870-815-0908 or the pastor, Charlie Dixon, at 870-815-1091 to provide a mailing address. The church has no contact information for anyone who no longer visits or attends.
The homecoming will include special music, recognition of visitors and a sermon followed by a potluck meal.
Ministerial Alliance to host county prayer
The Lawrence County Ministerial Alliance will host its monthly county prayer meeting on Monday at 8 a.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Walnut Ridge.
All pastors, elected officials, candidates and other supportive citizens are invited to attend.
The ministerial alliance will also hosts its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 15, at noon at La Casita Grill in Walnut Ridge.
For more information, contact president Dennis Calaway at 870-932-5300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.