The Believers to perform
The Cabot-based gospel group, The Believers, will be in concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Ash Flat Church of God, 124 Arnhart St.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
The Cabot-based gospel group, The Believers, will be in concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Ash Flat Church of God, 124 Arnhart St.
Everyone is invited. A love offering will be received. Refreshments will be served following the singing. For more information call 501-574-8294.
The Blessed Sacrament Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at the church, 1107 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
Prior to the festival, the church is selling homemade tamales for $18 a dozen, smoked Boston butts for $40 each and 16-ounce bottles of barbecue sauce for $10 online at fallfestival.com/index.php/shop/. The deadline to order is midnight Sunday evening.
An online auction will open at 8 a.m. Sunday and close at midnight Oct. 2. A drive-thru auction item pickup will be in front of the parish office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Registration to bid is now open at casbid.com/info/bscc.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.