Singing set for Saturday
The regular Lawrence-Randolph County Singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Strawberry Church of Christ, 80 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome.
WBU’s The Cast to perform
The Cast, Williams Baptist’s creative ministry team, will perform at 11 a.m. Sunday at Smithville Baptist Church, 62 Truman St.
This year’s theme is “Take Every Thought Captive,” and is a series of sketches demonstrating the importance of keeping one’s mind on the things that matter.
Co-directors are Brett Cooper and Melinda Williams.
A potluck meal will follow the special service in the Smithville Community Building. Everyone is invited to attend.
Rye donates flags
On Dec. 21, Arkansas State Rep. Johnny Rye presented a U.S. and an Arkansas flag to the Rev. Daniel Nooner of the Lepanto Revival Center.
The flags are part of the Arkansas House of Representatives Flag Program.
They will be flown at the Lepanto Revival Center/Youth Center.
