New Life Cathedral set to offer VBS next week
David Craig, pastor of New Life Cathedral, 809 S.W. Broad St. in Hoxie invites the community to attend vacation Bible school from 5:30 to 8 nightly, July 17-20. Twists and Turns – Following Jesus Changes the Game is the theme.
A meal will be served from 5:30-6 each night followed by classes from 6-8. Pre-registration can be completed online at www.myvbs.org/ newlifecathedralhoxie or by contacting Monica Craig at 870-740-3043.
Historical marker to be placed at church cemetery
A historical marker sponsored by the Mount Olive/Bedford Chapel Cemetery Committee and the White County Historical Society will be placed at the cemetery, 371 Manning Road in Mount Vernon with a dedication ceremony, hosted in partnership with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program planned for 1 p.m. July 21.
The event is free and open to the public.
Howell Family to perform
The Howell Family will sing at 6 p.m. July 22 at Pleasant Ridge Community Church located eight miles northeast of Poughkeepsie in the Sitka community
The event is open to everyone and attendees are invited to share a time of fellowship following the concert.
For more information, call 870-528-4909.
