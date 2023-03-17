Lenten Lunches scheduled

The Lawrence County Ministerial Alliance is hosting its Lenten Lunches for the 2023 season. Lenten Lunches begin each Wednesday, except during spring break, at noon with a brief devotional followed by a fellowship luncheon provided by the host church in their fellowship hall. The next lunch will be March 29, at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 W Walnut St. in Walnut Ridge.