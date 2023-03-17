Lenten Lunches scheduled
The Lawrence County Ministerial Alliance is hosting its Lenten Lunches for the 2023 season. Lenten Lunches begin each Wednesday, except during spring break, at noon with a brief devotional followed by a fellowship luncheon provided by the host church in their fellowship hall. The next lunch will be March 29, at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 W Walnut St. in Walnut Ridge.
Donations and offerings will be accepted at each location and will be collected at the end of each event. All funds raised will be given to The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge.
For more information, contact Alliance President Brent Powell at 870-878-2736.
Baptist Association to have family event
Churches of the Black River Baptist Association will host Grace, Faith and BBQ beginning at 9 a.m. April 1 at the Black Rock ball fields.
The event will include fun and games for the entire family, including bounce houses, baggo, horseshoes and tug-o-war, and a barbecue cook-off held between the churches of the BRBA. Free food will be served.
Everyone is invited to attend.
Fundraisers for parking lot planned in Jonesboro
Cornerstone Baptist Church, 2821 Forest Home Road in Jonesboro will host two fundraisers to finance repairs to the church parking lot.
A pancake breakfast is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The meal will include several variations of pancakes, sausage, bacon, juice, coffee and more. Tickets are $10 at the door.
On March 25, the church will host a car auction featuring nine to 10 cars, plus one specialty car. Both events are at the church. An online auction is also in the works.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.