Monthly singing set for Ravenden
The Ravenden Church of Christ, on South First Street, will host the Randolph/Lawrence County Monthly Singing from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
The Howell Family from Thayer, Mo., will be in concert at 6 p.m. July 8, at the Ash Flat Church of God, 124 Arnhart St. Everyone is invited to attend. A time of fellowship will follow the singing.
For more information call 501-574-8294.
Twists & Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game is the theme for vacation Bible school to be held at New Haven Baptist Church, 2610 Barnhill Road in Paragould.
Classes for 3-year-olds to 6th graders will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 10-14. Supper will be served.
Anyone who needs a ride may call 870-215-3655.
Concepts of Truth’s 22nd annual gala will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 28, in the Technology Center of the Delta, 1790 Falls Blvd, in Wynne.
Dr. Rich Hoffman, founder and clinical director of Christian Counseling Associates and Concept of Truth team members will share ways that churches can become counselors. The event will also feature a barbecue meal.
Seating is complimentary but those interested should register by July 20.
To register, text or call Concepts of Truth’s office mobile phone, 870-238-4329, with the number of seats needed or go online to conceptsoftruth.org/events.
