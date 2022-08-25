Rock Springs UMC holding revival
Rock Springs United Methodist Church, 136 Clay 406, in Lafe will hold revival services today and Saturday at 7 p.m. each evening. Chase Burns of Paragould will be the guest speaker.
Pastor Mark Trout invites everyone to attend.
John 3:16 Ministries will be having a free concert by North Point Worship, a contemporary worship music band from Alpharetta, Ga., and a fish fry on Sept. 3 at the John 3:16 campus, 75 Holmes Road in Charlotte.
Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with dinner served at 5 p.m.
A live auction of items made by the men at John 3:16 will follow at 6 p.m. North Point Worship will take the stage at 7 p.m.
There is no charge for the concert or dinner.
North Point will be back at the ministry for the worship service the following morning Sept. 4.
