Southern Gospel Singing coming to Collins Theatre
An evening of southern gospel music will be featured Thursday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. in downtown Paragould. Southern Gospel Singing will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature The Freemans from Hendersonville, Tenn., and Paragould’s own Lake Street Band.
Tickets are $10 at the door. For additional information call 870-243-8924.
Fisher Street UMC to host concert
Fisher Street United Methodist Church, 301 N. Fisher St. in Jonesboro will host a free concert from 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 18, featuring Henry Virgil Tyner. Refreshments will be served after the concert.
For more information, contact the Rev. Dr. Charles Coleman, pastor, at 870 931-3178 or crcjab@sbcglobal.net.
