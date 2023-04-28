Senath National Day of Prayer service set
The Ministerial Alliance in Senath, Mo., will have its annual prayer service Thursday at 6 p.m. in recognition of the 2023 National Day of Prayer.
This year it will be held in the downtown pavilion across the street from the Senath Post Office, 205 W. Commercial St.
The national theme, taken from James 5:16, is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much.”
Everyone is encouraged to join in. For more information, contact Rich Oliver at 573-738-2109.
Black Rock area churches will host a Fifth Sunday Singing at 6 p.m. this Sunday at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 730 Elm St., in Black Rock. Everyone is invited to attend.
