Church of God to hold regional convention starting today
The Regional Convention of The Church of God will be held today through Sunday at The Church of God, located at Park and Thomasville streets in Pocahontas.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 12:03 pm
The Regional Convention of The Church of God will be held today through Sunday at The Church of God, located at Park and Thomasville streets in Pocahontas.
Services will be held at 7 this evening; 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Bishop Robert Hawkins, General World Mission coordinator, of Cleveland, Tenn., will be the guest speaker and will preach Friday and Saturday nights.
The Region consists of Arkansas and Oklahoma, and the General Overseer is Bishop Oscar Pimentel of Cleveland, Tenn.
Following Saturday night services, an after-glow fellowship will be held for youth in the church’s fellowship hall including refreshments, fun and games.
Holden Avenue and Fifth Street churches of Christ will host a combined vacation Bible school from 6:30 to 8 each evening, Sunday-Wednesday, at the Holden Avenue Church of Christ, located at 1201 Holden Ave. in Newport.
This year’s theme is Redemption Ranch.
All ages are welcome to attend.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 400 S. State St. in Newport, will host vacation Bible school nightly from 6 to 8, Sunday-Thursday.
This year’s theme is Twists and Turns, Following Jesus Changes the Game.
Children four years old to sixth grade are welcome to attend.
A small meal will be served each night. Rides are available to those in need. To request a ride, text 870-503-5449.
Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 1603 Arkansas 351 North in Jonesboro, next to the Dollar General, will have vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 each evening Monday-Thursday.
The theme is Twists and Turns.
All children in the area are invited to attend.
He is King is the theme for vacation Bible school at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 200 S.W. Sixth St. in Walnut Ridge. VBS will begin nightly at 6, Monday-Thursday, for children in preschool to 12th grade.
The classes will include music, food, crafts, inflatables, horseback rides and carnival rides.
For transportation call 870-886-3846.
Everyone in the community is invited to attend.
First United Methodist Church, 214 S.W. Second St. in Walnut Ridge, will host an Independence Celebration beginning at 6 p.m. July 15 and featuring Jubilation Jazz, who, according to its website is a group of professional musicians from across the state and beyond, who donate their time, travel expenses and musical abilities to share God’s message, in a Big Band Jazz format.
There is no admission charge for the concert and everyone is invited to attend.
