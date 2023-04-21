Heart’s Desire to play
Heart’s Desire from Jonesboro will be in concert at 6 p.m. May 6, at the Ash Flat Church of God, 124 Arnhart St., Ash Flat.
Everyone is invited. A time of fellowship will follow the singing.
For more information, call 501-574-8294.
The churches of Senath, Mo., will join for a Fifth Sunday Sing on April 30 at Johnson’s Chapel on U.S. 412 in Octa, Mo. Music will be provided by Gail Garrett and Pat Tippen.
The service will begin at 5 p.m. and a fellowship meal will follow. The offering will go to the benevolence fund of the Senath Ministerial Alliance. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, contact Rich Oliver at 573-738-2109.
Generations Church, 290 S. Central Ave. in Batesville, will host a youth speaker, Chase Duncan, from 7 to 9 p.m. April 28. All youth are invited to attend.
