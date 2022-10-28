Mount Harmony events set for Saturday
Mount Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Saffell will host a trunk or treat event and harvest festival beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, everyone is invited to attend.
On Sunday, the church will host its fifth Sunday singing event featuring Beth Maxwell.
Main Street Church of Christ in Walnut Ridge will host its annual fall festival from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature food, crafts, games and trunks of treats. Everyone is invited to attend.
First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge will host its annual Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. Monday. The free, community-wide event will include candy, food and fun.
New Haven Baptist Church, 2610 Barnhill Road in Paragould, will host a Fall Festival starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The event will include games, food and candy. Everyone is welcome.
Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 207 Rebecca Lane in Walnut Ridge, will host a trunk or treat event from 6-8 p.m. Monday. Everyone is invited to attend.
First United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St. in Paragould, will host a blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Unity Health Auxiliary in Newport is hosting a winter coat drive to benefit kids in the community.
Items to be collected include coats, hats and gloves for children. Drop-off locations include First United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, Holden Avenue Church of Christ, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Unity Health in Newport and the Chamber of Commerce.
Items can be dropped off at any of the listed locations and will be distributed by school faculty members. The deadline to donate is Nov. 11.
