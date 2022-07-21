Old-fashioned gospel singing set
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 7341 Craighead 333 in Jonesboro will host an old-fashioned gospel singing beginning at 11 a.m. July 31.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 7341 Craighead 333 in Jonesboro will host an old-fashioned gospel singing beginning at 11 a.m. July 31.
The public is invited to come and sing or bring an instrument. Dinner will follow. The event is free but a free-will offering will be collected.
Senath, Mo., churches will gather for a Fifth Sunday Sing at 5 p.m. July 31. The Senath Ministerial Alliance is sponsoring this time of worship and celebration to be held at the Senath First Baptist Church, 205 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to come and sing.
There will be a melon fest provided by the host church. An offering will be collected to support the benevolence fund of the ministerial alliance.
All churches are welcome to participate. Those planning to bring a musical number should contact the Rev. Chris Hicks at 573-738-2819.
The Howell Family from Thayer, Mo., will be in concert at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Ash Flat Church of God, 124 Arnhart St., the street behind the courthouse.
Everyone is invited to come and enjoy an evening of singing and a time of fellowship following the singing.
For more information call 501-574-8294.
The First Baptist Church, 701 S. Main St. in Jonesboro has announced its own YouTube channel.
To subscribe search for First Baptist Church Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.