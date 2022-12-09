Kids Christmas party set for Saturday
First Baptist Church, Hoxie, 200 S.W. Lindsey St., will host a Community Kidz Christmas Party from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall of the church.
Please contact Lynn at 405-209-6650 or Roxanne at 870-637-4785 for more information.
The Tarkingtons will present their Christmas Extravaganza at 11 a.m. Monday at Central Baptist Church, 3707 Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro
The show will include favorite Christmas songs, a light show and a little bit of Christmas magic.
The performance will include 15 different instruments and more than 60 costumes.
“Jesus, There’s Just Something About That Name” is the Christmas cantata to be performed by the combined choirs of Hoxie United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church in Walnut Ridge at 5 p.m. Monday at the Hoxie Church, 318 S.W. Broad St.
The choir will be under the direction of Laken Hopper.
Jeremy Hopper, pastor of both churches, invites everyone in the community to attend.
Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the performance.
The public is invited to see a living nativity Dec. 16 at New Haven Baptist Church, 2610 Barnhill Road in Paragould. There will be Christmas caroling and free cups of hot chocolate.
Free boxes of groceries, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, will be available for any resident who needs a hand for Christmas.
Paragould First United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St., will host a Christmas Pageant presented by the children’s choirs at 5 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Worship Center.
The event will be followed by a concert featuring The Kinders.
A choral concert presented by the Chancel Choir, with orchestra, will be presented at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 in the church sanctuary.
