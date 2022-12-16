Smithville Baptist to dedicate new building
Smithville Baptist Church will hold a dedication service for their new church building on Jan. 7, 2023. The doors will open at 10 a.m. with a special service planned at 11 a.m. A meal will be served, starting at 12:30 p.m. in the Smithville Community Center. Everyone is welcome.
An alternate date in case of inclement weather is Jan. 14.
Those planning to attend email smithvillefirstbaptistchurch@ gmail.com or text 870-759-1032 so appropriate plans for food can be made.
The church is located on Arkansas 115, near the intersection with Arkansas 117 in Smithville. Keith Marlin is the pastor.
Paragould FUMC posts holiday services
Paragould First United Methodist Church will have Christmas Eve services featuring communion and candlelight at noon, 5, 7, and 11 p.m. Dec, 24 in the church sanctuary. The Christmas Day church service is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.
A New Year’s Day service will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 1 in the worship center.
