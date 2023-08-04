Community prayer night planned
Jeremy Hopper, pastor of both the Hoxie United Methodist Church and the First United Methodist Church of Walnut Ridge, plans to start a Community Prayer Night for all denominations at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the chapel of First UMC, 214 S.W. Second St.
Everyone is invited to attend.
Back to School block party is planned
Word Baptist Church will host a Back to School block party from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jonesboro Leadership magnet school (formerly MicroSociety), 1110 W. Washington Ave.
There will be food, water activities, inflatables and more.
Churches to host joint Prayer Vigil
Newport First United Methodist Church, 217 Laurel St., and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 301 Hazel St., in Newport will host a prayer vigil from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 16.
Both church sanctuaries will be open to anyone who would like to stop by and pray during the day for the upcoming school year.
A joint prayer service will be held at the First United Methodist Church from 5:30 to 6 the same evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.