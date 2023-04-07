Church to host Easter fireworks display Saturday
Temple Baptist Church, 2834 Race St. in Jonesboro will host a Resurrection Celebration and Fireworks Show at 7 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at the church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Temple Baptist Church, 2834 Race St. in Jonesboro will host a Resurrection Celebration and Fireworks Show at 7 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at the church.
Professional fireworks presented by ARPyroBros will be synced to music. The public is invited to the event. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
First Baptist, Hoxie, 200 SW Lindsey St., will host its 11th annual Community Easter celebration Sunday beginning with an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. The Resurrection Celebration will start at 11 a.m. with Sunday morning worship and then First Hope training at 5 p.m.
All are welcome to attend.
Fellowship Jonesboro, 1801 Woodsprings Road, will host an Easter Community Springfest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Easter service will begin at 10 a.m. After the service, the church will host a community-wide, family-friendly celebration including free food, yard games, an egg hunt, live music and games for kids.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.