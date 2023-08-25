Pleasant Ridge Cemetery homecoming set for Saturday
The Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Association will have its annual homecoming Saturday morning at the Pleasant Ridge Community Church, next to the cemetery, located at 108 Pleasant Ridge Road in Poughkeepsie. A business meeting will start at 11 a.m. followed by a potluck meal in the church fellowship hall.
Family and friends of those buried in the cemetery are invited to attend. For more information call Hazel Anston at 870-856-3983.
New Life Cathedral to host bishop this weekend
Bishop Ron Webb will hold services at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at New Life Cathedral, 809 S.W. Broad St. in Hoxie.
The public is invited to attend.
Area singing set in Portia
The Portia Church of Christ, 307 S. Jackson St., will host an area-wide singing event from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served following the event.
