Paragould FUMC plans New Year’s service
Paragould First United Methodist Church will have a New Year’s Day service at 10 a.m. Jan. 1 in the worship center.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Paragould First United Methodist Church will have a New Year’s Day service at 10 a.m. Jan. 1 in the worship center.
Bar None Cowboy Church, 44 Arrowleaf Lane in Mountain Home, will host Monday Night Fire every Monday starting Jan. 2.
Everyone is welcome to join the praise and worship service and hear personal testimonies.
Smithville Baptist Church and pastor Keith Marlin will host the Williams Baptist University Singers at 11 a.m. Jan. 30, at the Smithville Community Center. Dr. Bob G. Magee will direct.
The program will feature a variety of sacred music, including classical, spirituals and contemporary arrangements.
The program is open to the public and free. A love offering will be collected for the group. A potluck meal will follow.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.