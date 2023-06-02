Strawberry church sets VBS
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, located at 113 South Main Street in Strawberry, will host a vacation Bible school next week, Monday through Friday.
Updated: June 2, 2023 @ 10:49 am
The theme is “Stompers & Chompers, Building Dino-Sized Faith In God’s Big Plan.”
The event will be held nightly from 6-8:30 p.m. with a meal served each night. The VBS is open to ages preschool to teens.
United Voice from Little Rock will be in concert June 10 at 6 p.m. at the Ash Flat Church of God.
The church is located at 124 Arnhart St. in Ash Flat. A time of fellowship will follow the singing.
The public is invited. For more information, call 501-574-8294.
First United Methodist Church in Paragould will host its vacation Bible school June 11-15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each night.
The VBS is for kids in pre-kindergarten through entering sixth grade. The church is located at 404 West Main St. in Paragould. Call 870-239-8541 or register online at www.fumcparagould.org.
