Moving the Mountain conference set
Moving the Mountain, a faith-based initiative to address substance misuse prevention and stigma through faith communities, in Northeast Arkansas is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, 3414 One Place in Jonesboro. Sign-in will begin at 8:30.
The conference is a chance for faith leaders from all religious beliefs to learn how better to prevent substance misuse and support those with substance-use disorders. The keynote speaker will be Earl Greene, an educator and pastor from Children’s Institute in Rochester, N.Y.
The event is hosted by Research Solutions Inc. Registration is free and can be completed at bit.ly/3qRNKIj. Lunch will be provided for all participants.
Gospel music convention planned
The 91st annual Missouri Mid-South Gospel Music Singing Convention is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15-16 at New Covenant Church, 3396 Kanell Blvd. in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
The event will feature eight special guests each evening. Joyce and Ron Fowler and Rick Jones will serve as masters of ceremony.
Seminar offered on credit reports and more
Fisher Street United Methodist Church will present a seminar between 10 and 11 a.m. Sept. 23 on understanding your credit report and score, LLCs and wills.
A free breakfast will be provided. To register for the seminar or additional information, contact the Rev. Dr. Charles Coleman at 870-931-3178 or by email at crcjab@sbcglobal.net.
