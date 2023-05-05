Concert canceled
The upcoming concert by Christian singer-songwriter, Rorie, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at The Melody Theater in Leachville has been canceled because the artist is in the hospital and will not be able to perform.
Lauren Talley will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Victory Lighthouse Baptist Church, 217 W. Main St, in Trumann. The public is invited to attend.
Forest Home Church of the Nazarene, 2403 Ritter Drive in Jonesboro, will host its third annual Cruz-In for Christ event Sunday. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with festivities beginning at 11 a.m.
The event will feature classic cars, trucks, hot rods, motorcycles, tractors, go-carts and more. There will also be food, worship, games for the kids and other outdoor fun. The event is free and the public is welcome.
