NEA Chorale to begin rehearsals
The Northeast Arkansas Chorale will begin rehearsing from 7-8:30 Monday evening, in the Magee Choral Room of the Maddox Fine Arts Center on the Williams Baptist University campus, 56 McClellan Drive in Walnut Ridge.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
The Northeast Arkansas Chorale will begin rehearsing from 7-8:30 Monday evening, in the Magee Choral Room of the Maddox Fine Arts Center on the Williams Baptist University campus, 56 McClellan Drive in Walnut Ridge.
Rehearsals will culminate in a program of seasonal and Christmas musical selections to be performed Saturday evening, Dec. 3, in the Manley Chapel on the WBU campus.
The NEA Chorale is a non-audition chorus that is open to all members of the Walnut Ridge and surrounding communities. A membership fee of $10 or $15 per couple, is required to help cover performance and program expenses.
Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Eaton will host The Flatland Gospel Band on Saturday. Singing will start at 6 p.m. with fellowship following.
Pastor Adam Fitzsimmons and the congregation invite everyone to come.
For more information call 501-454-4774.
The Kingsmen Quartet will perform at Victory Lighthouse Baptist Church, 217 W. Main St. in Trumann at 6 p.m. Sept. 24.
The public is invited to attend.
Matlock Road Church of God will hold a fall camp meeting starting at 7 p.m. nightly, Sept. 26-28. Guest speakers will be Brian McDonald from Texarkana and Dr. Bill Claypoole, Arkansas Church of God State Overseer. Music will be provided nightly by Michael Knight and The Redeemed from Georgia. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The church is located at 631 Matlock Road in Cave City.
For more information call 501-574-8294.
Ministerio Emmanuel, A Spanish-language gospel group will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at the First Assembly of God in Senath, Mo. The group consists of Ignacio, Sara and Emmanuel Castaneda, a father, daughter and son from Arkansas.
There is no admission fee, but an offering will be taken to honor the musicians.
Everyone is welcome. For information, call the pastor, Rich Oliver, at 573-738-2109. First Assembly of God is located at 601 S. State St. in Senath.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.