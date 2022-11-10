Church to start emergency shelter
The Rev. William Vassar and members of First Baptist Church, Hoxie are accepting donations to start a homeless emergency shelter and transition home for the area.
Financial donations may be sent to First Baptist Church, Hoxie, in care of Compassion Ministry, 200 S.W. Lindsey St., Hoxie 72433.
Members of Big Creek Valley Missionary Baptist Church will host a 60-year recognition party for their pastor, Jimmy Wayne Thompson, who has served 60 years in the ministry, and his wife, Carolyn Wall Thompson, who has supported him for their 56 years of marriage.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1023 Craighead 204 in Jonesboro, west of Valley View. The public is welcome to attend.
Dr. Jim Stillwell, pastor of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 2101 Pleasant Grove Road in Jonesboro, invites all members, former members, families and friends to attend homecoming services Sunday beginning with 9 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. A potluck dinner will follow in the family life center.
The United Voice Gospel Choir will present “United in Worship Live 2022” at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the third floor of the A-State Student Union Auditorium, 101 N. Caraway Road. Admission is free and the public is welcome to attend. Musical selections of various styles of worship will be included.
This event will also be live-streamed on Facebook: United Voices Gospel Choir Community and Alumni.
The annual Smithville Community Thanksgiving service will be held Wednesday at the Smithville Community Center.
A potluck meal will begin at 6 p.m. with service following at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
The event will be hosted by Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville Methodist Church and New Hope Baptist Church.
The Howell Family will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Eaton.
Fellowship will follow the singing and everyone is invited to attend.
