Hoxie United Methodist Women rock
The Hoxie United Methodist Women will host a Rock-A-Thon from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday as a fundraiser to support local missions.
Members of the group will be rocking for pledges and donations. Rocking chairs will be set up in both the fellowship hall and outside. Everyone is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.
Full Life Gospel Church on U.S. 63 west of Black Rock, will host a spaghetti dinner, beginning at noon Saturday to benefit Mark Bryant and his family. The cost is donation only and all proceeds will go towards Bryant’s cancer treatments.
The meal will include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and a drink. Everyone is invited to attend.
The Ash Flat Church of God will have its annual Hallelujah Fest at 3 p.m. Oct. 22. There will be a bounce house, games, and other activities including a chili cook-off.
The church is located at 124 Arnhart St., the street behind the courthouse. Everyone is invited to come.
For more information call 501-574-8294.
Sharon Missionary Baptist Church in Benton will serve as the host church for the 21st annual State Association of Missionary Baptist Churches of Arkansas meeting scheduled for Nov. 3-4.
Pastor Michael Reese and the congregation invite all messengers and guests to attend special services Nov. 2 at the church, 402 Shenandoah Drive. The public is also invited.
For more information visit www.armissionarybaptist.com.
