Memorial service is Sunday
The 130th memorial service for Keller’s Chapel Cemetery, 2401 Kellers Chapel Road, in Jonesboro, has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday with guest speaker Bobby Floyd, pastor of Valley Ridge Baptist Church.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 2:40 am
The service was announced at the annual business meeting of the Keller’s Chapel Cemetery Association held March 19.
Officers for the 2023-24 year were also elected, including Kenny Hendrix, president; Mark Harris, vice president; Janet Duffel, treasurer; and Kay Kirksey Markovich, secretary. Directors are Dollie Flemon, Jerry Lewis and Belinda Wimpy.
New Life Cathedral Church, 809 S.W. Broad St. in Hoxie, will host Teapots and Tutus at 10 a.m. June 3. Attendees are invited to dress up and enjoy the fun at the tea party.
Tickets are $10 per child.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Sonya at 870-759-1510 or Mary at 870-926-8405.
