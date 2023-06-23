First Baptist Church celebrates 119 years Sunday
The Rev. Curtis R. Wilson and the congregation of First Baptist Church, 700 Kitchen St. in Jonesboro, invite the community to the 119th Church Anniversary Celebration on Sunday.
The theme of the event is “Sharing Christ in Everyday Life.”
Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. with worship services at 11 a.m. The guest speaker for the event will be Harry Harvey, minister of The Rock of NEA in Jonesboro.
First Baptist Church, 322 S.W. Front St. in Walnut Ridge will host vacation Bible school from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. This year’s theme is “Twists and Turns, Following Jesus Changes The Game.”
Classes are available for children ages 3 to sixth grade.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
The event is free and registration forms can be picked up at Moni’s Grill, 115 W. Elm St. in Walnut Ridge, or at the church. Registration forms may also be completed during VBS drop-off.
The Church of God, 916 State St. in Walnut Ridge, will host a vacation Bible school for children ages three to 12.
Classes will begin at 6 p.m. nightly Monday-Thursday.
This year’s theme is “God’s Hidden Kingdom.”
VBS graduation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday.
Smithville Baptist Church, 62 Truman St., will host vacation Bible school from 6-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.
This year’s theme is “Zoomerang – Returning to the Value of Life.”
Classes are available for students in preschool (ages 3 and over) through sixth grade.
Students in seventh-12th grades will serve as assistant teachers.
Meals will be provided.
To preregister, or for transportation, call 870-931-8541 or 870-219-8735.
United FWB Church to host speaker on SundayThe congregation of United Free Will Baptist Church, 624 Pocahontas Road in Walnut Ridge, invites the community to attend Sunday morning service on Sunday, June 25, at 10:45 a.m. to hear a special testimony from Gary Mashburn.
Mashburn will share his testimony of God’s goodness.
