Church of God to host VBS
The Church of God, 916 State St. in Walnut Ridge, will host vacation Bible school beginning at 6 p.m. nightly Wednesday-Saturday, July 26-29.
Updated: July 21, 2023 @ 1:07 pm
VBS graduation will be held at 10 a.m. July 30.
This year’s theme will be God’s Hidden Kingdom. Children ages 3 to 12 are welcome.
The monthly Randolph-Lawrence County Singing will be held Aug. 5 at the Black Rock Church of Christ, 1296 Elm St.
Singing will begin at 6 p.m. and will continue until about 7:30 p.m. There will be refreshments following. Everyone is invited.
Concepts of Truth International has announced that a new location has been selected for the annual gala set for 6:30 p.m. July 28. It will now be held at the Delta Gin, 1493 Arkansas 163 in Wynne.
The Technology Center of the Delta, which was the original location, is unavailable because Wynne High School will be using the center while rebuilding from the March 31 tornado.
