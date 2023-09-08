Homecoming set at Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church
Everyone is invited to attend homecoming at Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 3109 Arkansas 25 in Eaton. Homecoming Sunday morning service will be at 11 a.m. featuring speaker Aaron Winfrey. Fellowship will follow the service.
The church will also host a revival with services at 7 nightly Monday-Wednesday.
Services will begin with a different guest speaker each night including Vance Penn on Monday, Jimmy Wisdom on Tuesday and Chuck Fitzgerald on Wednesday.
Pleasant Ridge to host singing in September
Pleasant Ridge Community Church, eight miles northeast of Poughkeepsie, will host a September singing featuring the Flat Land Gospel Band.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 23. A time of fellowship will follow.
For more information call Jim Pagan, pastor, at 870-528-4909.
All are welcome to attend.
