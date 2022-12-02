Jubilation Jazz
Jubilation Jazz will perform a Christmas program at 6 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church, 214 S.W. Second St. in Walnut Ridge. The event is hosted jointly by First United Methodist Church and Hoxie United Methodist Church.
Jubilation Jazz is a Christian group composed of band directors, retired band directors, retired military musicians and other professional musicians who donate their time, travel expenses and musical abilities. The event is free and open to the public but a love offering will be collected.
First Christian Church, 2600 Woodsprings Road in Jonesboro will host a Christmas open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature a bake sale, craft vendors, soup and door prizes.
For more information visit FirstChristianChurchJonesboro on Facebook or the church website www.firstchristianchurch jonesboro.org.
Imboden First United Methodist Church, 103 W. Third St., will hold its Centennial Celebration and traditional Hanging of the Greens during the regular church services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
A catered meal will be served following the church service. All current and former congregants are invited to attend.
The church is also gathering historical information about any ancestors who attended the First United Methodist Church of Imboden. Those who have any historical information or would like to join in this event should contact Janice Shanks at (870) 321-3754 or email at janice348@centurylink.net.
The Black Rock Church of Christ, on Elm Street, will host a community dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in the church fellowship room.
Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 870-878-1234.
