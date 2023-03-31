Spring Fling event scheduled in Hoxie
New Life Cathedral Church, 809 S.W. Broad St. in Hoxie will host a Spring Fling event from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, for children ages 3-14.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Windy...isolated thunderstorms in the morning with storms becoming more widespread and possibly severe in the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 73F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong in the evening, will give way to clear skies overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 2:32 am
New Life Cathedral Church, 809 S.W. Broad St. in Hoxie will host a Spring Fling event from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, for children ages 3-14.
This community outreach event will include an Easter egg hunt, inflatables, food and games.
Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo., will host a Young Christians’ Weekend, beginning this evening with a concert by Manic Drive. It includes two full days of events beginning Saturday and including a worship rally led by JD Rodgers and concerts by Riley Clemmons and Cory Asbury. Sunday events include worship services led by Adam Donyes and concerts by After Grace and We Are Messengers.
For more information or tickets call 417-336-7170 or visit www.silverdollarcity.com/ycw.
The Rev. Jeremy Hopper, pastor of the Hoxie United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church of Walnut Ridge and both congregations invite the public to attend any of their Holy Week services.
Palm Sunday services will be 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Hoxie church and 11 a.m. in Walnut Ridge.
Walnut Ridge FUMC will host the Good Friday Tenebrae service at 7 p.m. April 7 and the Chancel Choirs of both churches will present an Easter Cantata at 7 p.m. April 8 at the Walnut Ridge church. “Nail-Scarred Hands,” is under the direction of Laken Hopper. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 610 Powell Drive in Jonesboro will host Egg Hunt Sunday this weekend. Everyone is invited to attend.
Services begin at 11 a.m. with food to follow. The egg hunt will start at 1 p.m.
Walnut Street Baptist Church, 1910 Scenic Road in Jonesboro will host a free Easter event at 5 p.m. Sunday open to all kids in sixth grade and under.
Participants will run down the hill toward their prizes in multiple waves for the older kids and smaller ones. Once the eggs are gathered, they can be turned in for treat bags.
Separate age-appropriate hunts are planned and everyone will go home with candy.
The church will hold Easter Sunday worship in the sanctuary at 9:30 and 11 a.m. April 9. Attendees are encouraged to come early for coffee and scones, a family photo opportunity, and Bible study options for all ages.
For more details, visit www. walnutstreetbaptist.org/easter.
Forest Home Church of the Nazarene, 2403 Ritter Drive in Jonesboro will host Easter Jam from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Easter Jam is an Easter celebration for everyone. There will be an egg hunt, games, and church members will tell the Easter story.
The church will also hold Good Friday services beginning at 7 p.m. April 7 and Easter services at 10:51 a.m. April 8.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.