Soup and chili to be served
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church United Women in Faith will host a soup and chili lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, 2101 Pleasant Grove Road in Jonesboro. Meals will include a drink and dessert and are available for dine-in or take-out. Payment is a cash donation.
For more information, call 870-935-7159.
Mount Harmony to host Valentine’s events
Mount Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, 450 Arkansas 25 in Saffell will host its annual Valentine’s banquet at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. The church ladies will host a tea party and luncheon at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church. The theme will be “Celebrating God’s Love for Us and Each Other.”
Everyone is invited to attend all church services and events.
Church of God to offer babysitting
The Church of God, 916 State St. in Walnut Ridge, will host free babysitting services for Valentine’s Day, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The church asks all participants to attend church services the following Sunday or Sunday school, which starts at 10 a.m.
For more information, contact Shannon Shuler by phone at 870-615-9543.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.