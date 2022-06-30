Singing set
The Lawrence/Randolph Singing will be 6-8 p.m. July 9 at Strawberry Church of Christ. The church building is located near the intersection of 117 and 25 highways in Strawberry.
Gethsemane Baptist Church to host VBS
Gethsemane Baptist Church, 200 S.E. Sixth St. in Walnut Ridge, will host The Sweetest VBS nightly at 6 p.m. July 11-14.
Preschool through 12th graders are welcome to attend. Entertainment will include carnival rides, horseback rides, inflatables, music, food and crafts.
Transportation may be provided by calling 870-886-3846.
