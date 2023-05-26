Memory Service set for Sunday
Living Love Church will host a Memory Day service at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church, located at 686 Lawrence 438 in Walnut Ridge.
Living Love Church will host a Memory Day service at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church, located at 686 Lawrence 438 in Walnut Ridge.
Everyone is welcome to attend an old-time gospel singing and remembrance of our veterans. Those attending are encouraged to bring their instruments and join in the singing.
Free food will be served after the singing, and there will be a door prize.
Jeremy Hopper and members of the Hoxie United Methodist Church, 318 S.W. Broad St., will host a community cookout Wednesday in the back parking lot at 6 p.m. They will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs with all the fixings. There will also be a raffle for a door prize.
Hopper, who also pastors the First United Methodist Church in Walnut Ridge, and its members will have a community cookout on June 7 at the Walnut Ridge church. They will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs and having a raffle beginning at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
The Church of God, 916 State St. in Walnut Ridge, will host a barbecue dinner fundraiser from 5 to 6 p.m. June 3.
The cost is $15 and includes a pulled pork sandwich with a side of chips, potato salad and coleslaw, as well as dessert. There will also be a silent auction, featuring numerous homemade desserts.
All proceeds from the event will help children in need be able to attend church camp.
The Rev. Chris Kjorlaug and the congregation of Brookland United Methodist will host a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. June 3. The meal will include fried fish and all the fixings, dessert and a drink. Cost is by donation. Everyone is invited to attend.
The church is located at 301 W. Matthews St. in Brookland.
