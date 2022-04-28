PARAGOULD — The American Red Cross, is partnering with the family of Rick McEuen and the congregation of Hillcrest Church of Christ, 7208 W. Kingshighway, to host a blood drive in his memory. The event is set for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.
McEuen was a deacon for many years at the church as well as an instructor at Crowley’s Ridge College and York College.
He was also a frequent blood donor.
“Our Church family could not think of a better way to remember Rick than by hosting this blood drive,” James Barnett, Hillcrest Church of Christ member said in an announcement. “He loved helping his community, especially through blood donation. We hope the community will come out to support this drive and help patients who need blood.”
Every two seconds in the United States blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
The Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood and more than 2,600 platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide.
